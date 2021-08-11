Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.95.

TGT traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $265.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.39. Target has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

