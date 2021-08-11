Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

