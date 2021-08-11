Summit X LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.25. The stock had a trading volume of 203,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,763. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30. The company has a market capitalization of $322.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.