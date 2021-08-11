Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.38. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,957. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

