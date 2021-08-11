DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,153. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.99.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
