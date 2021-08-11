OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.51

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 6857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,581,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

