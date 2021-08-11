Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 794,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,813. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

