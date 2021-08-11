National CineMedia, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Wednesday. 7,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,005. The stock has a market cap of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

