Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Trading Down 7%

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 259,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,513,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.28.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$192.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.0410256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.