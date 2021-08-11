APi Group (NYSE:APG) Trading Down 6%

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.46. 4,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 934,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,435,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 659,559 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $93,315,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 847,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

