Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 5,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,869,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Separately, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flora Growth stock. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

