ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

CCXI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.