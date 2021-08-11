Arden Trust Co Has $2.08 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.20. 2,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,905. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

