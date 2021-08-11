Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes $156,000 Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,856 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 24,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,387. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.