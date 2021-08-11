Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,310. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $243.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

