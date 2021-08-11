StableXSwap Trading Up 35% This Week (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.20 or 0.00013269 BTC on exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $84.58 million and approximately $6,762.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.75 or 0.99949903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00073667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

