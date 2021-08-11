THETA (THETA) Trading Up 22% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $7.47 or 0.00015986 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $7.47 billion and approximately $401.03 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00888896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00112683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00144104 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

