InvestDigital Achieves Market Cap of $422,938.66 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $422,938.66 and $213,890.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00888896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00112683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043233 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,892,393 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

