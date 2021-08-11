ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $9,495.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008190 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

