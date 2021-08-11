Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768,568 shares.The stock last traded at $26.01 and had previously closed at $25.23.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

