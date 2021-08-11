Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Down to $43.79

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.79, but opened at $40.90. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 6,249 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.91.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $622,759.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,717,526.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.