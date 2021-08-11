Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,155. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $54,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

