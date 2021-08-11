SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.68. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4,432 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

