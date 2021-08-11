Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 2,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,648. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $366.52 million, a P/E ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Accuray by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accuray by 211.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

