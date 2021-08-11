Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $235.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.