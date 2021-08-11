Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $142.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $143.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

