Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

NYSE FT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,203. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.