Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. 4,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

