Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys Shares of 14,159 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $168.69. 8,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,835. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

