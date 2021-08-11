Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,552 shares of company stock valued at $210,223,875. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.83. 17,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,713. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion and a PE ratio of -72.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

