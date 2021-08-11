Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,871,191. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,288 shares of company stock worth $23,827,634 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

