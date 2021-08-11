Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,520,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,405 shares of company stock worth $2,258,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.36. 17,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.