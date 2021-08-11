44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 206,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

