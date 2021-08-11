LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $362.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

