Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 783,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The stock has a market cap of $263.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

