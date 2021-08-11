Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 4629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $1,104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $2,100,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

