Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Posts Earnings Results

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $342.78 million, a P/E ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

