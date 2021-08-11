Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY remained flat at $$2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

