Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY remained flat at $$2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.36.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

