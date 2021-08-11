AngloGold Ashanti Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AGG)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0129 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

In other AngloGold Ashanti news, insider Kojo Busia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$25.35 ($18.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,350.00 ($18,107.14).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

