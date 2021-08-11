Vesper (VSP) Price Reaches $8.65 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $8.65 or 0.00018590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $40.48 million and $1.90 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00155198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.77 or 0.99679436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.73 or 0.00857128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,681,368 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

