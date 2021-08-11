Tornado Cash Price Tops $55.48 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $57.24 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $55.48 or 0.00119267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 72% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00155198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.77 or 0.99679436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.73 or 0.00857128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,709 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

