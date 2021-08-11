The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.09. The company had a trading volume of 269,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.77. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.