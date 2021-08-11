Western Financial Corporation Invests $239,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

