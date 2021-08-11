Western Financial Corporation Invests $239,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 191.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 267,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,007. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54.

