$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.48. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.98. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.62. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,632 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.