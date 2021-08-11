O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lifted by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $606.74. 3,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,711. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $574.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

