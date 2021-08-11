Western Financial Corporation Takes $536,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $417.27. 5,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.24 and a 1-year high of $457.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

