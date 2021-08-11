Western Financial Corporation Acquires 7,250 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,992,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,084,000.

FALN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

