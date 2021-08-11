Western Financial Corporation Has $799,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

