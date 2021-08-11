Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.